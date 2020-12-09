R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,121 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.41% of R1 RCM worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,700,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 824,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 218.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

