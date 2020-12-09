Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a report issued on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Get Express alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPR. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

EXPR opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.05. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Express by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Express by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.