Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reduced by Analyst

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.85 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

