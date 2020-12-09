Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issued By B. Riley

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,254.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61,201 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 7,790 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $290,567.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,089 shares of company stock worth $5,519,416 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

