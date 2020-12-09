Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tilly’s, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.53 on Monday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of 853.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tilly’s by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

