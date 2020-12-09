Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$174.67.

TSE:IFC opened at C$155.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.58. Intact Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$104.81 and a 1-year high of C$157.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

