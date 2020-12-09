Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reduced by Analyst

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 68.63%.

GLNG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

