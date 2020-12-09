Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.96 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

