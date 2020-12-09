Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Reduced by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

M&T Bank stock opened at $126.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

