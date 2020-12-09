Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Patterson Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

