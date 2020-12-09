Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

