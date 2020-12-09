Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

