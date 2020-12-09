Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.41 on Monday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ecolab by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,786 shares of company stock worth $45,019,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

