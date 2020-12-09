Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

AB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

AB opened at $33.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

