Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Five Below, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Five Below stock opened at $164.99 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.