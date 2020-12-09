Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $566.01 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.15.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,925,882. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 384.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 416.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

