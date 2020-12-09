Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.