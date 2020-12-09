Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,118 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

