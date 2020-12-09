Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,648 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

