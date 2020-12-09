Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,483 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

