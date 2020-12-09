Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 480 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of James River Group worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 102.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 125,017 shares during the period. Mountain Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 172,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in James River Group by 147.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James River Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.51.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

