Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,240 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Livent worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Livent by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Livent by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,594,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 354,182 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Livent by 169.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

