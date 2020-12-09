Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,610 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $688,050. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

