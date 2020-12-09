Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 17,500 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 405,765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,549,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,643,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,313,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,230,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,119,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 901.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $342.28 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.53.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

