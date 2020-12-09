Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

WABC stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.