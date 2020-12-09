Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $891.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

