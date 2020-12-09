Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,830 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.