Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

CPK opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.