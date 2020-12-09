Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

