Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

