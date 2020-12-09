Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

