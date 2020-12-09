Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 414,789 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 463,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.