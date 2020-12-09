Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

