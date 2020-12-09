Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,054 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 172.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 250.10 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

