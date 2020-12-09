Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.04 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,102,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

