Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.02 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 63,662 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.65.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

