Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.91 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $889,258. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

