Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,262 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

