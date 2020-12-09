Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.81 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Patrick Industries worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,880 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.