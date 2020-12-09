Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.79 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

