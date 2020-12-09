Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after buying an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $73,136,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

