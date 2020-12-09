Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.