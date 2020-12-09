Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $2.2591 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

