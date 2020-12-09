Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 17,895 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

