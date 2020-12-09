Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 14,350 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of -0.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

