Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 127,880 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 571,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

