Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Knowles worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,219,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 81,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

