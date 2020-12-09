Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after buying an additional 450,624 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 41.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 330,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 269.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 300,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 129.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 199,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLX. TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

DLX opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

