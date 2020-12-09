Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,877,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566,508 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. ValuEngine upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 200.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.