Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after buying an additional 40,732 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $249.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

